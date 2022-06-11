SmileyCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $574,921.17 and approximately $26.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

