Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.93.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $85.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

