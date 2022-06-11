SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in May

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SITIY opened at $37.57 on Friday. SITC International has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27.
SITC International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SITC International (SITIY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for SITC International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITC International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.