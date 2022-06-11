SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in May

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SITIY opened at $37.57 on Friday. SITC International has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

