Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:SIMP opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. Simply has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $4.50.
About Simply (Get Rating)
