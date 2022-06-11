Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SIMP opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. Simply has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Get Simply alerts:

About Simply (Get Rating)

Simply, Inc operates retail consumer electronics stores that sells Apple products and provide service by Apple-certified technicians in the United States. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 53 retail stores in 17 states. The company was formerly known as Cool Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Simply, Inc in October 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.