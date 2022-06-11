SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.83 and last traded at C$9.77. 326,775 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 302,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.17.

Separately, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.31.

SilverCrest Metals ( TSE:SIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08). On average, analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

