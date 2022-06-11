SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Trading Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. 246,455 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$14.15 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

In other news, Director Graham Campbell Thody sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.23, for a total value of C$733,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,571 shares in the company, valued at C$1,939,323.33. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$80,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 685,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,555,104.10.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

