Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 325 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $14,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $214.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.84. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $209.78 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

