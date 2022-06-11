Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.08% of Delta Air Lines worth $20,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

