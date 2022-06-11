Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.38% of United Community Banks worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 289,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.07. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

