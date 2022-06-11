Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Driven Brands worth $18,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Driven Brands by 81.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Driven Brands by 24.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 129.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.59 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

