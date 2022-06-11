Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,450 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $22,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after buying an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,991,000 after acquiring an additional 289,843 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atkore by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 166,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Atkore by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 210,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 146,415 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATKR opened at $103.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $123.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.30.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $96,025.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

