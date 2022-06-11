Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 68,046 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,046 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.50% of RadNet worth $24,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in RadNet by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,087,000 after buying an additional 538,951 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,535,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,335,000 after purchasing an additional 435,717 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,072,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,298,000 after purchasing an additional 330,090 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 963,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in RadNet by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 154,275 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDNT opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.71. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.46 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RDNT. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,074.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,900 shares of company stock worth $414,923. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

