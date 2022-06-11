Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 547 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $13,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,054.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 28,012 shares valued at $2,413,988. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.34 and a beta of 0.69. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.