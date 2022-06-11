Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average is $77.09. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,580 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $773,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,939 shares of company stock worth $5,832,962. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 268.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.