Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.77-$10.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.30. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $57.86 and a 12-month high of $89.66.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($151.61) to €129.00 ($138.71) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($161.29) to €175.00 ($188.17) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($177.42) to €155.00 ($166.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($204.30) to €178.00 ($191.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($180.65) to €153.00 ($164.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.11.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

