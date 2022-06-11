Short Interest in Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS) Declines By 84.8%

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the May 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tristar Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Tristar Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tristar Acquisition I by 85.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Tristar Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Tristar Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRIS remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tristar Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84.

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

