Short Interest in New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Declines By 85.7%

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of New World Development stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714. New World Development has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.0298 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

