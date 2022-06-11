Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Expands By 928.6%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 928.6% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JUGRF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.27.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

