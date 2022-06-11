Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Increases By 2,100.0%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,935.48.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $85.14. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.878 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

