Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Expands By 511.8%

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 511.8% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of DALI opened at $28.23 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,346,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,082,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,773,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,108,000.

