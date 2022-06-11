Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Grows By 1,800.0%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

