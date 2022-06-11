Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Grows By 1,800.0%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
