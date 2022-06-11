Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Decreases By 84.6%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the May 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund news, insider Craig R. Brandon purchased 21,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig R. Brandon acquired 22,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $247,275.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,567.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIM. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 224.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 158.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. 171,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,603. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $14.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

