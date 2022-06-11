Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Grows By 314.6%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,300 shares, an increase of 314.6% from the May 15th total of 58,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 240,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

COCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

COCP stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

Cocrystal Pharma ( NASDAQ:COCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COCP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 242,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

