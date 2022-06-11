Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Declines By 85.7%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CKNHF remained flat at $$40.39 during trading on Friday. 83 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.36. Clarkson has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $56.94.
Clarkson Company Profile (Get Rating)
