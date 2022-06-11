Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Declines By 76.6%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the May 15th total of 486,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.5 days.

JINFF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. 3,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380. China Gold International Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

