Short Interest in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Drops By 97.1%

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the May 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BMAQ stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMAQ. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $10,254,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,477,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,672,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,373,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,998,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

