Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCVL. StockNews.com cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

SCVL traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. 393,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,731. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $317.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

