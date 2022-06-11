Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the May 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.31. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $76.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
