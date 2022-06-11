Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($35.84) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,570 ($32.21)) on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,551 ($31.97) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($32.58) price objective on Shell in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,045 ($25.63) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,696.09 ($33.79).

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,338 ($29.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £173.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,263.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($30.82).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

