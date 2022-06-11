Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 260,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 354.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Huntsman by 5.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 365,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Huntsman by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,834,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,886,000 after purchasing an additional 200,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN opened at $33.66 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

