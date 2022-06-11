Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 34,361 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 34,361 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $206,632,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,893 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE:FCX opened at $40.21 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

