Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 11,774 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,069,000 after acquiring an additional 387,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,707,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,439,000 after acquiring an additional 77,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $154,078,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CF opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.97.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

