Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of PLBY Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 635.4% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $43.90.
In other PLBY Group news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $317,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and sold 322,148 shares worth $4,895,478. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on PLBY shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
