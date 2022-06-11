Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of PLBY Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 635.4% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.52 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other PLBY Group news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $317,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and sold 322,148 shares worth $4,895,478. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLBY shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

