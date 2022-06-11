Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 115,793 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Embraer were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Embraer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Embraer by 7.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Embraer by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Embraer by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $19.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

