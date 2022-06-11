Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $80.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

