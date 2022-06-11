Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIO by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE NIO opened at $18.14 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. started coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.19.

NIO Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.