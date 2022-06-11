ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,060 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $473.15 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.