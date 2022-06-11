Sei Investments Co. Sells 43,505 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,505 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.12% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $52,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 782.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 146,297 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 353.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

