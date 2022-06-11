Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,106 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $44,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 730.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 169,545 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 149,127 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,315 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH opened at $69.91 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average of $83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.