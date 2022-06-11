Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,106 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $44,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 730.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 169,545 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 149,127 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,315 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CTSH opened at $69.91 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average of $83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.53.
In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
