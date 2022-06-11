Sei Investments Co. Purchases 343,990 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,990 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 2.08% of Grocery Outlet worth $56,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,845,300 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.20.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

