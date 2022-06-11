Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,277 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.79% of Copa worth $62,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPA stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.04. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $62.16 and a 52 week high of $97.63.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

