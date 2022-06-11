Sei Investments Co. Has $61.18 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,221 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Teledyne Technologies worth $61,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 59.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 327.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $380.58 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $374.03 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.