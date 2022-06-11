Sei Investments Co. Has $54.86 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,861 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $54,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,852,000 after buying an additional 365,469 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,999,000 after purchasing an additional 545,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,216 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,753. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.12.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

