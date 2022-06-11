Sei Investments Co. Buys 5,181 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $53,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $224.63 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

