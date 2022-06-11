Sei Investments Co. Acquires 17,459 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Tyson Foods worth $43,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after buying an additional 572,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,055,000 after buying an additional 83,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,244,000 after buying an additional 155,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,670,000 after buying an additional 178,267 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,193,000 after buying an additional 175,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

