Sei Investments Co. Acquires 13,581 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $47,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.35 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

