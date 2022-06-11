Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 11,364 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.45 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.35.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

