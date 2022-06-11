Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $16,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $104,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ROG opened at $259.91 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $274.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

