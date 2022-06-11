Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 2,985 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in LKQ by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.45. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

