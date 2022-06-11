Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 19,826 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 1.21% of AngioDynamics worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $142,623.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

ANGO opened at $18.95 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

